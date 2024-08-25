NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash along Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade sent a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and another driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to FHP, the incident happened near the Golden Glades Interchange at around 12:05 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control and hydroplaned on the wet roadway, traveling to the southbound express lanes and hitting the FHP vehicle.

Authorities said the trooper had been parked on the express lanes that were closed for an active construction, and the cruiser was strategically positioned to ensure the workers’ safety.

Paramedics transported both victims to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The cruiser was left badly damaged, as authorities continue to investigate the wreck.

