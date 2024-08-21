NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was involved in a crash during a pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Troopers were assisting the Broward Sheriff’s Office in trying to stop a vehicle wanted in connection to a felony, Wednesday morning.

One trooper ran into a white BMW SUV, along Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Neither driver was seriously hurt.

Officials found the car that they were looking for abandoned under Interstate 95 at Northwest 79th Street.

A bag of cash was removed from the Chevy.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.