NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Deputy in Northwest Miami-Dade occurred Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened near the Turnpike and Northwest 58th Street.

Officials stated that this closed all Northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 41st Street.

FHP is assisting with traffic control as Miami-Dade Sherriff’s officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

