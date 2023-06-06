SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash on US-1 has led to temporary road closures near Southwest 137th Avenue in the area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

On Tuesday, around 4:40 a.m., FHP troopers responded to the northbound lanes of US-1 at 137th Avenue, near Homestead, where they found a black scooter, along with a deceased passenger.

According to officials, a box truck traveled north on US-1 and as it approached the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue, he did not notice the black scooter in front of him and rear-ended the moped.

As a result of the collision, the passenger was ejected from the scooter. The driver of the scooter only sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

As authorities worked to clear the scene, northbound US-1 near Southwest 137th Avenue was closed off but has since been reopened.

