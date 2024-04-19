NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released heart-stopping dash camera video of the moment when they put the brakes on three attempted burglary suspects on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade

Investigators said this all started in Southwest Miami-Dade when the suspects targeted a residence on Southwest 83rd Court, near 78th Street, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the trio arrived in a black Dodge Charger, jumped the home’s fence, and attempted to steal a vehicle.

When the homeowner confronted the suspects, the homeowner pulled out a firearm and fired at the trio.

The crooks then quickly fled the scene in their Charger and headed north on the Palmetto Expressway.

During their drive, a Miami-Dade Police aviation unit located the vehicle.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was assisting MDPD used the PIT maneuver to stop the Charger. The dashcam video captured the moment of impact, as the Charger was seen with its rear bumper hanging off.

Once the Charger came to rest, investigators said, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and jumped over a fence. A passenger traveling on the Palmetto recorded video of one of the subjects as he jumped over the fence.

Police said the trio ran off in different directions, but troopers were able to locate and apprehend them in the area of Northwest 68th Street and 77th Avenue.

The three suspects were identified as 18-year-old Payton Pierre, 18-year-old Kenneth Ervin and 20-year-old Kamari Jackson.

The suspects appeared in court Friday afternoon and were all charged with burglary. Jackson is also accused of running from the police and resisting arrest.

BSO’s Department of Law Enforcement reportedly needs to talk to Jackson about an unrelated case.

