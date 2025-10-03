NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol has released dashcam footage of a pursuit after a reckless driver on Interstate 95.

FHP troopers attempted to pull over a driver, who was illegally travelling on the outside shoulder of the highway in the Golden Glades area, Wednesday afternoon.

The driver is shown taking off and weaving in and out of traffic attempting to get away.

The driver eventually led authorities into a construction zone on the highway, travelling in the dirt near the heavy machinery.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver turned around, heading back the wrong way.

The trooper eventually used a precision immobilization technique, otherwise known as a PIT maneuver, to successfully bring the car to a stop.

The driver surrendered moments later, exiting his car with his hands in the air.

The driver was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

