NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dashcam video from the Florida Highway Patrol captured the moments two South Florida pursuits ended in rollover crashes.

The video shows a fast-chasing, gun-pulling, truck tumbling time across Miami-Dade County.

Troopers dashcam documents the dizzying drama that took place on Aug. 1 when Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies began following a stolen black GMC Denali in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange.

Soon after, FHP troopers would assist those deputies.

Dashcam video showed the Denali hitting a car and then a box truck, which caused it to rollover, before stopping in Miami Gardens.

“On the Turnpike, signal four versus a truck,” said a trooper.

“It’s a stolen vehicle,” said 7News Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn as he captured video of the aftermath from up above.

After bailing out of the Denali, the driver, 35-year-old Joseph Gianino, was quickly apprehended by troopers.

“Let me see your (expletive) hands,” said a trooper.

Gianino was arrested and now faces several charges, which include grand theft and fleeing from police.

The second incident involving a rollover crash happened one night earlier on July 31 on Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, near Florida International University, after FHP were in pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle.

Dashcam video captured the vehicle flipped over.

“Rollover, rollover,” said a trooper.

Video captured the F-150 truck on it’s top.

“They’re fighting him on the ground,” said a trooper on radio.

The driver, 25-year-old Eduardo Jesus Pastrana, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens, and resisting an officer with violence.

Both of these incident are evidence of another wacky week on the South Florida roads.

Despite the severity of these crashes, no serious injuries were reported.

Both of these suspects have open, pending cases in Miami-Dade.

