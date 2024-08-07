NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dashcam video from the Florida Highway Patrol captured the moments two South Florida pursuits ended in rollover crashes.

On Aug. 1, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies began following a stolen black GMC Denali in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange.

Soon after, FHP would assist those deputies.

Dashcam video showed the Denali hitting a car and then a box truck, which caused it to rollover.

“On the Turnpike, signal four versus a truck,” said a trooper.

After bailing out of the Denali, the driver, 35-year-old Joseph Gianino, was quickly apprehended by troopers.

“Let me see your hands,” said a trooper.

Gianino was arrested and now faces several charges, which include grand theft and fleeing from police.

The second incident involving a rollover crash happened on July 31 on Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, near Florida International University after FHP were in pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle.

Dashcam video captured the vehicle flipped over.

“Rollover, rollover,” said a trooper.

The driver, 25-year-old Eduardo Jesus Pastrana, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens, and resisting an officer with violence.

Despite these crashes, no serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.