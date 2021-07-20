PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol released dramatic dash-cam videos of two separate chases across South Florida where one ended with suspects crashing into troopers and another ended with a rollover on Interstate 95.

In early May, a miles-long police chase began in Miami Gardens near the 826 and Northwest 67th Avenue, when 26-year-old Joseph Charles Sanders, Jr. wouldn’t pull over for a state trooper, almost running one of them over.

Sanders had led the troopers on a pursuit for miles, leading to a head-on hit with a patrol car.

The trooper was injured, and Sanders took off, but he wouldn’t be free for long.

Two weeks later, troopers went on another chase. This time with teenagers headed south on I-95 in a stolen Infiniti.

Police said the suspects had already tried to steal another car from a Fort Lauderdale home but failed.

A surveillance camera captured one jumping a fence before speeding off, hitting a cyclist on the way to the highway.

“I knew what happened, and I dragged myself to the grass out of the middle of the street,” said Michael Evans.

Dash-cam video shows the Infiniti weaving in and out of the express lanes, running over some orange poles, then losing control and flipping over, causing at least one other crash as well.

“All I remember was, I was hit from the side, and then I felt I was spun around,” said Sharon Guleck, the driver caught up in the crash when the chase ended.

The teens crawled out of the wreck before being taken into custody.

Two chases, two crashes, leading to injuries and arrests.

The trooper in the Miami Gardens case has since recovered from his injuries.

The suspects in both cases are facing several charges.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.