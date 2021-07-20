OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol released a dash-cam video of a suspect’s dangerous drive that ended in a head-on collision with a trooper in Miami Gardens back in May.

Dash-cam footage shows a firsthand account of the chase in Miami Gardens led by Joseph Charles Sanders, Jr., according to troopers.

It ended with a trooper injured and 26-year-old Sanders arrested, but it all started near the 826 Expressway and Northwest 67th Avenue after Sanders almost ran over a trooper trying to pull him over.

Sanders, according to FHP, would lead troopers around Miami Gardens for miles until that head-on hit.

He made a short run for it, but Sanders would not be able to outrun troopers. He was arrested and charged.

The trooper involved made a full recovery.

Sanders faces several charges connected to the chase and the crash. He is expected back in court in August.

