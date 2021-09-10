MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have stepped up security at Miami International Airport as a security measure ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Miami-Dade Police Department are operating a random security checkpoint at the airport this weekend.

Airport officials said this is a heightened security period, and the increased measures will be in place throughout the weekend.

