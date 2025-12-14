SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian tried running across the highway near Southwest Eighth Street when he was hit, at around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday. He died as a result of his injuries.

Four southbound lanes were shut down during the investigation but have since reopened.

