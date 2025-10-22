NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital following a road rage confrontation along the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

7Skyforce hovered along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near where Interstate 95 merges with the Palmetto Expressway, just before 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was some sort of altercation between the driver of a black pickup truck and the driver of a white van.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck exited his vehicle and began walking toward the van. The driver of the van attempted to avoid the confrontation by driving off and struck the driver of the truck with the van’s side mirror.

Miami Gardens Police officers and FHP troopers were seen talking with both drivers involved in the incident.

The drover of the truck reportedly said he suffered a leg injury during the confrontation.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to Jackson North Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Troopers temporarily shut down the southbound lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

