NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman sparked trouble overnight on Interstate 95 in North Miami moments after a multi-vehicle crash, leading troopers to make an arrest, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Jaguar SUV was traveling north on the highway when they became involved in a crash with five other vehicles, at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After the crash, investigators said, the driver of the Jaguar began to discharge a firearm from inside the vehicle.

Troopers arrived at the scene shortly after and took the driver into custody without further incident.

Cellphone video posted online by Only in Dade showed backed-up northbound traffic near the Northwest 135th Street exit.

Due to injures suffered as a result of the crash, the driver was transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Once cleared by medical staffed he will be taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

No other injuries were reported from the crash or the shooting.

