MIAMI (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 will be closed starting at 10:00 a.m., pending an ongoing investigation in connection to an accident.

According to officials, the Florida Highway Patrol will shut down southbound Interstate 95 at Northwest Eighth Street at around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday for two hours as they investigate a traffic incident.

Motorists traveling in the area are expected to experience heavy delays and are advised to seek alternative routes, such as west on the Dolphin Expressway or eastbound on Biscayne Boulevard. Oncoming drivers will be detoured to the Northwest Eighth Street exit ramp and continue south on Northwest Third Court.

The ramps to westbound State Road 836 and eastbound I-395 will remain open pending the investigation.

