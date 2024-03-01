HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - One southbound lane of the Florida Turnpike has reopened in Homestead as authorities investigate a shooting incident.

The investigation is happening in the area of Campbell Drive.

According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, they responded to a shooting incident around 9:43 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers found an abandoned blue Ford sedan with several bullet holes.

The sedan has since been towed away.

Traffic began to flow slowly as officials cleared the scene.

