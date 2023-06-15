MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that has led to one fatality and five other people being hospitalized.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after eight vehicles collided with one another on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 just before State Road 112.

When the rescue team arrived, 10 people required medical aid, and officials upgraded the incident to a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Level 1, which led to more units arriving on the scene.

As more rescue crews arrived, paramedics assessed the individual’s vitals, and people were treated as needed.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. A man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition, while another four people were taken to Jackson Hospital in stable condition. The remaining four people refused treatment and transport.

A woman who went to visit her friend in the hospital spoke out.

“My friend called me,” she said. “Someone hit her from the back, and when they hit her from the back, they flew out the window. So, I’m not sure — I’m just here to make sure [my friend] is OK.”

As a result of the collision, drivers are being forced off southbound I-95 as they approach 62nd Street. Morning commuters are urged to use an alternate route.

FHP is investigating the cause of this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.