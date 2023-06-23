MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Road 826 (Palmetto Expressway) near Interstate 75 that led to a serious traffic jam at the Miami Gardens Drive exit.

Officials said the collision occurred around 5 a.m. Friday just before the exit onto Interstate 75. Due to the investigation underway, authorities have blocked off a significant portion of the highway.

Emergency crews blocked off the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Miami Lakes Drive where drivers are being forced off that exit.

#TrafficAlert: The southbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shutdown at NW 154 ST.



Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal crash.



Motorists should seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/A7PxHBEsQK — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) June 23, 2023

Live video footage showed the extensive damage to two vehicles. According to FHP, four cars in total were involved in the collision; a gray Honda, a silver Nissan, a silver Volkswagen, and a white Ford.

Officials said all four vehicles were traveling south on the Palmetto in the center outside lane when traffic came to a stop. The male driver of the Honda failed to stop and caused a series of crashes.

As a result of the impact, the man inside the Honda died on the scene. Around 6 a.m., rescue crews attempted to get his body out of the car.

The closure caused traffic all the way back toward Red Road on the highway.

Morning commuters are urged to avoid the Palmetto Expressway westbound as the path leads to the closure that will ultimately force them off.

