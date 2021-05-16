FHP investigating fatal crash on SB I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating a massive fatal car crash along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened along the southbound lanes near the Golden Glades Interchange and Northwest 165th Street, Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol has only confirmed that the crash was deadly.

Traffic on I-95 screeched to a halt as officials investigated the scene.

The lanes have since reopened.

