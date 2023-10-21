KENDALL, Fla. (WSVN) – A crash crash in Kendall resulted being a fatal one.

The incident happened along Southwest 88th Street and Southwest 142nd Avenue.

Officials reported a badly wrecked vehicle, in which the front of the car was completely wrecked and crushed.

Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.