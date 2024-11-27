SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who, investigators said, was struck by a car in Southwest Miami-Dade just days before Thanksgiving.

Troopers said a black Audi was heading north on Southwest 112th Avenue, near Southwest 232nd Street, when the victim attempted to cross the four-lane roadway and was hit, Tuesday evening.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene.

Word of the crash spread quickly on social media, with friends and teammates identifying the victim as 14-year-old Lazaro. Many honored him by sharing videos and pictures from their time together.

Many remembered Lazaro as a talented football player and kind person.

“He was a really good kid. He was smart,” said Christopher Rodriguez, who is a friend of the victim. “He was really good at football. He was really good. He was going to go somewhere.”

Some of Lazaro’s friends left flowers near the area where he was hit.

Kathy Pruitt, whose son played football with Lazaro, spoke to 7News.

“When I found out exactly who it was, I was like. ‘Oh, my God.’ He was a good kid,” said Pruitt. “He was only a kid. Mother is nice, brothers nice, the entire family.”

Pruitt urged the community to come together to prevent similar tragedies on the busy road located near a high school.

“This is a busy road, 112 [Avenue in] Allapatah is a busy road. If they live in this area, they know how the speeding is,” she said. “As you can see, speeding trucks, just sped by us. You see the cars all day. This is dangerous, and it needs to stop.”

FHP is still investigating the crash, but it remains unclear whether or not the driver will face charges.

Lazaro’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to contribute, click here.

