SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy struck by a car in Cutler Bay just days before Thanksgiving.

Investigators say a black Audi was heading north on Southwest 112 Avenue near Southwest 232nd Street when the boy attempted to cross the four-lane roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene.

Word of the accident spread quickly on social media, with friends and teammates identifying the victim as 14-year-old Lazaro. Many honored him by sharing videos and photos from their time together.

Kathy Pruitt, whose son played football with Lazaro, spoke to 7News.

“When I found out exactly who it was, I was like oh my God. He was a good kid,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt urged the community to come together to prevent similar tragedies on the busy road.

“This is a busy road. 112 Allapatah is a busy road. If they live in this area, they know how the speeding is,” she said. “As you can see speeding trucks, just sped by us. You see the cars all day. This is dangerous and it needs to stop.”

It remains unclear if the driver will face charges.

