SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol held a news conference in Sweetwater to remind all motorists to switch lanes as soon as it is safe to do so whenever law enforcement or service vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

It’s Move Over Awareness Month, and FHP wants to remind the public that when you fail to move over, you put yourself and others at risk.

If you can’t move over, slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

If the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less then you must slow down to five mph.

They also announced the recent amendments concerning additional services for vehicles on roadways.

“The Florida Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to move over for emergency and service vehicles that stop along the roadway,” said an FHP trooper. “The move over act was enacted in 2002 to help protect first responders and other public servants.”

