SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – A 32-year-old man faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle after allegedly stealing a school bus from King High School in Tampa and driving it to Miami.

According to an arrest report, on Sunday, a Florida Highway Patrol received a report of a stolen school bus traveling north on Interstate 75 near Milemarker 155.

The bus was reportedly tracked by GPS and camera surveillance.

A FHP trooper located the bus at an intersection in Sarasota County and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the stolen bus, later identified as Daniel Saez of Land O’ Lakes, was detained and read his Miranda rights.

Saez allegedly admitted to taking the bus without permission, driving it to Miami, and intending to return it to Tampa because “he felt bad.”

He reportedly confessed to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

Saez was arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

The school bus was returned to its fleet manager.

