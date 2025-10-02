NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is now in custody after leading Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on a pursuit in North Miami-Dade.

FHP officials say the driver of a white Honda sedan was taken into custody after leading Troopers on a chase heading northbound near the Golden Glades area of Interstate 95.

According to FHP, when troopers attempted a traffic stop on the Honda, the driver, an adult male, fled and veered off into a construction zone.

Video posted by OnlyInDade shows the Honda weaving in and out of traffic with troopers closely following.

The driver can be seen later turning around and heading back south in the northbound construction lanes.

At some point during the chase, troopers utilized the precision immobilization technique maneuver to bring the Honda to a stop.

The man surrendered to authorities shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

No word on what charges the driver will face yet.

