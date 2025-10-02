NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit in North Miami-Dade.

FHP officials said the driver of a white Honda sedan was taken into custody after leading troopers on a pursuit heading northbound near the Golden Glades area of Interstate 95.

According to FHP, when troopers attempted a traffic stop on the Honda, the driver fled and veered off into a construction zone.

Video posted by OnlyInDade shows the Honda weaving in and out of traffic with troopers closely following.

The driver can be seen later turning around and heading back south in the northbound construction lanes.

At some point during the chase, troopers utilized the PIT maneuver to bring the Honda to a stop.

The man surrendered to authorities shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

Thursday morning, authorities identified the driver as 19-year-old Abel Campos. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding at a high rate of speed and reckless driving.

