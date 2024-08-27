MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol was forced to make a PIT maneuver when a driver took off during a traffic stop.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, along State Road 836 at Southwest 87th Avenue in Miami, when an FHP trooper said he pulled over the driver of a white Chevy SUV for speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Dashcam footage from the trooper’s cruiser showed the trooper at the driver’s window during the stop and talking with the driver, who told the trooper he was in a hurry.

According to a report, the trooper claimed he could smell marijuana coming from the SUV.

He also said the driver was shuffling with something in the back seat area.

The trooper then ordered the driver out of the SUV so he could search it but the the driver refused to get out. The driver said he did not give the trooper permission to search his car and also requested his supervisor.

Things then took a turn when the driver took off.

The trooper raced up to catch up to the driver, placed himself right beside the SUV and carried out a PIT maneuver.

The driver was identified by FHP as Shawn Anthony Guerraa-Chung.

He was ordered to put his hands up before he was cuffed, arrested and hauled off to jail.

Troopers said Chung had somehow tossed a green backpack out of the SUV, which troopers found along the roadway.

They said they found all kinds of drugs including marijuana, cocaine and prescription pills.

Chung is now being held in jail and is facing several charges. He also has several bonds listed as well.

