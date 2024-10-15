NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dash camera footage released by the Florida Highway Patrol captured the moments a police pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash after officers performed a PIT maneuver in Northwest Miami-Dade, which resulted in the arrests of three suspects.

The incident happened on Sept. 11, in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street, after a license plate reader notified officials that a white Ford van was reported stolen from Miami-Dade County.

Officers than located the van and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

After officers told the driver of the van to stop the vehicle, the driver ignored their commands and fled the scene going northbound on the southbound lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, “Due to the severity of the drivers aggressive actions, the disregard of human life and property, units disengaged,” and, “A Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for the vehicle was issued to nearby agencies.”

Minutes later, Hialeah Police and FHP troopers would locate the van and began pursuing it. FHP took the lead in the pursuit and conducted a PIT maneuver.

Dash camera video captured officers performing a PIT maneuver on the van in order to stop it.

The trooper rammed the rear of the van, but the driver kept going. The stolen van then crashed into vehicles at the intersection of Northwest 72th Avenue and 74th Street.

A second attempt at the PIT maneuver by troopers sent the stolen van flying across the roadway and ultimately coming to a stop.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver, identified as 34-year-old Roslan Ruiz, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Ruiz was then charged with running from police after a crash, resisting arrest and grand theft and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Officials said Ruiz is also wanted for aggravated assault on a driver in an incident that occurred days before the police pursuit of the stolen van.

Two others were also arrested.

Ruiz remains in jail as he waits for his next day in court.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.