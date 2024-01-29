NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was possibly hit by another car, which knocked off the officer’s side mirror.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at 153rd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue, Monday afternoon.

FHP and Miami-Dade units surrounded a white sedan in the parking lot.

A woman was also seen in the driver’s seat of that car and a man was on his cell phone.

There is no word yet on any charges or the condition of the officer.

