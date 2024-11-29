(WSVN) - Drivers hitting the road for the holidays should be on high-alert as the Florida Highway Patrol has issued new license plate restrictions that targets drivers with plates that are airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped, or customized.

Since August, any changes made to standard, state-issued license plates are prohibited because they can affect the plate’s safety features.

Police are doubling down on the rule now that cites drivers for unlawful alterations, which have skyrocketed.

Adding tint to your plate could also put points on your license.

This new crackdown could cost you about $116 in fines.

