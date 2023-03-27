MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are helping Miami Beach Police after city officials declared a state of emergency due to spring break-related chaos.

Dozens of troopers have been assisting at multiple DUI checkpoints. They have also patrolled the streets of Miami Beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the operation after the city’s state of emergency declaration.

Large crowds have been visiting South Florida during spring break, and a string of shootings along Ocean Drive left two people dead.

