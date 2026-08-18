AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Florida Highway Patrol, Global Empowerment Mission and multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with Mobile Mike Public Relations to coordinate humanitarian relief efforts for Colombia in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

The agencies will be collecting donations on the following three dates, at different locations:

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, in front of the Apple Store from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday

Global Empowerment Mission, 1850 NW 84th Ave., Ste 100, Doral, from 6 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday

Pembroke Gardens, 527 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, at the trolley stop from 6 a.m. to 8:00 on Thursday

Additional drop-off locations are as follows:

Cleveland Clinic, 3100 Weston Road in Weston

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, 528 NW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police Department, 1300 West Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale

Among the items needed are hygiene products, clothes for children and adults, first aid kits, sleeping bags, tents and a variety of other temporary household needs.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, all financial contributions for reliefs efforts can be made on GEM.org.

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