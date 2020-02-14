FHP: 3-year-old boy killed in South Miami-Dade crash

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Valentine’s Day vendor’s tent in South Miami-Dade has died, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the incident in the area of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 296th Street, just after 1 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a dark gray Dodge Charger with some damage near a chain-link fence, with yellow police tape blocking off the area.

According to FHP investigators, the Charger was traveling north on U.S. 1 when the driver lost control, veered off the roadway and struck the victim, who was standing underneath the tent that had been set up for the vendor.

According to witness Chris Werner, two cars may have been drag racing down the northbound lanes of U.S. 1.

“I saw two muscle cars flying down the street going approximately 80 miles per hour,” said Werner during a phone interview.

However, authorities have not confirmed this account.

Witness Shelly Hart said she saw the Charger in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“I turned and looked and saw the car past the tents, and I said, ‘Wait, that’s not right. That wasn’t there a minute ago. I was just there,'” she said, “and that’s when I got out of my car and ran to the sidewalk to see if anybody was OK.”

Werner said he did not see the crash, but he rushed to an off-duty police officer who happened to be nearby.

“Later on, I bumped into an off-duty Homestead Police officer, and he told me that a little boy had just gotten run over by the cars that were drag racing,” said Werner. “That’s when I ran into the off-duty Homestead Police officer, and he told me about the little getting seriously hurt.”

MDFR officials said the call came in as an accident involving a child between 3 and 5 years old.

“I didn’t see anybody run from the scene. I didn’t see any other vehicles. Again, I wasn’t looking for those types of things, but that’s basically what I saw” said Hart. “Everybody ran to their aid. Maybe tens of people ran to the aid of the victim.”

Officials said the boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

Just before 5 p.m., FHP officials confirmed the victim succumbed to his injuries.

7News has learned that the driver of the Charger was leaving a dealership before the crash happened.

Officials said the motorist stayed at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed the victim’s identity, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.