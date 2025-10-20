MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting on the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens left one person dead and led to an hours-long shutdown, authorities said.

7News cameras captured traffic flowing freely on the highway near Hard Rock Stadium, just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

It was a very different situation Sunday night as a large investigation that unfolded into the night led to the closure of the Turnpike and several other roadways.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place between a black Cadillac SUV and a silver Hyundai, at around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday.

“Victim with a gunshot wound to the head, hit by a vehicle. That vehicle is on the left shoulder,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Investigators surrounded the Cadillac SUV as they combed the scene for clues.

The incident caused several hours of road closures, delays and extensive traffic congestion. Authorities said northbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down for about six hours.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is leading the ongoing homicide investigation.

