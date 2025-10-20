MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident that escalated into a shooting on the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens left a 25-year-old man dead and led to an hours-long shutdown, authorities said. Hours later, the victim’s family is speaking out on the tragedy.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Kendrick Javonne Lesesne, a South Carolina native, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his Hyundai, Sunday night.

Lesesne’s three aunts told 7News on Monday night they are devastated and the family is coming to terms with this unimaginable loss.

“Shocking is an understatement,” said Tamara Ragin. “There’s no words that can express the grief that the family is going through right now.”

FHP said the incident involved a black Cadillac SUV and Lesesne’s silver Hyundai, at around 7:35 p.m. along the northbound lanes, just south of Northwest 199th Street.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty Biscayne Park Police sergeant spotted the Hyundai weaving in and out of traffic. Then, the officer heard a loud bang and saw the car losing control and crashing into the Cadillac.

Authorities said the gunfire caused the Lesesne to lose control and crash into the Cadillac SUV.

The off-duty sergeant rushed to the car where the passenger alerted him that Lesesne had been shot. The sergeant tried to save him, but the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe it all started as road rage.

The shooting and crash led to a large investigation that unfolded into the night, leading to the closure of the Turnpike and several other roadways.

The victim’s family said Lesesne moved to Miami three years ago to work as a longshoreman at the Port of Miami like other men have done in his family. His aunts said he was shot while heading home to Broward to get ready for a drive to South Carolina the next morning.

“He told his mom he was coming back to see her, and its so unfortunate at this time. My sister, my older sister, had to get the news the way she got it. That she’ll never see her only son ever again,” said Tamara.

They said the loss has hurt the entire family and they will remember him as the kind man he was.

“Kendrick was a humble guy, a peaceful guy,” said Shantel Ragin.

“He was really something to be around because that smile was something serious,” said Alicia Ragin.

Investigators say the shooter took off, though it’s still not clear who fired the bullets and from where. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.

As the search for the shooter continues, the family says they have a message to the person behind the death of their loved one.

“Just have a heart and know that if it was your family, you’d want the same thing that we want and we ask and plead for you to come forward,” said Tamara.

And they are also pleading for anyone to come forward with information that could give the family closure and justice.

“Yesterday was our door. Tomorrow, it could be your door. We just want justice and peace,” said Alicia.

MDSO is leading the ongoing homicide investigation, and FHP is investigating the crash.

Detectives have not released any further details about who they may be looking for, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.