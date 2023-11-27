FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Airports across the country were packed with passengers as Thanksgiving weekend came to a close, and South Florida was no exception.

Cameras showed travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, packed up ready to head home, Sunday afternoon.

“Thanksgiving was great, it was great — the sun was beautiful, no rain,” said Dominique.

“Best trip ever,” said another traveler.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest day to return home. The Transportation Security Administration forecast that its officers will screen 2.9 million people at airports by the end of the day.

A few flights flying into FLL were delayed. However, many travelers were not affected, and some said it was smooth sailing.

Two young women who flew into FLL said there were no hiccups along the way

“The flight was on time, nothing was delayed,” said one of them.

“Very early, nice,” said the other

Although the airport was busy, many still appeared to remain stress free.

“The travel experience was great this Thanksgiving. Actually, it wasn’t as busy as I thought it was, but it was great,” said Dominique.

It was a similar situation over at Miami International Airport.

Although lines appearing to be longer at MIA, flyers said they were nothing out of the ordinary.

“It’s OK. Its not really busy, it’s normal,” said one traveler.

This traveler said he was happy with how his travel day has gone.

“It was OK, I can’t complain. Although it is tiring — I’m jet-lagged — but it’s OK,” he said.

According to AAA, Monday is also a busy day to fly back from Thanksgiving, so travelers are advised to plan ahead.

