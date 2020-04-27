Festive sendoff held for North Miami Beach doctor treating COVID-19 patients

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grateful community came together to surprise a North Miami Beach doctor as he was about to head to work.

Neighbors and friends decorated their cars and drove by the house of Dr. Daniel Heller, Sunday evening, to cheer him on for his upcoming night shift.

Yoni Schwartz, a friend of Heller, said the doctor has been on the front lines shift after shift, treating local COVID-19 patients.

“We sent out a message to the community trying to raise awareness of Dr. Heller’s involvement in the pandemic and helping on fighting on the front lines,” said Schwartz.

Cars and loved ones jammed the street for blocks to show their support.

