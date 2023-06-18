MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida cities hosted festivals for freedom in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

In Dania Beach, families on Saturday were treated to music, slides and a petting zoo before rain moved through the area.

The celebration took place at C.W. Thomas Park along Northwest Eighth Avenue.

Miami Beach also welcomed the community on Saturday to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans at the Soul Vegan Festival, held at Lummus Park.

The event featured plant-based soul food and Caribbean dishes, as well as entertainment for children.

Juneteenth marks the day when the last population of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free, back on June 19, 1865.

