(WSVN) - Feeding South Florida is receiving a big boost when it comes to serving underserved communities in the area.

On Monday, Publix and Publix Super Markers Charities pledged $3.85 million to 22 Feeding America member food banks across the country.

Feeding South Florida will receive $175,000 to purchase and equip a self-select, mobile food pantry. Publix will also stock the mobile pantry with 500,000 pounds of fresh produce for individuals living in underserved communities or food deserts.

“As Americans continue to face hunger, we wanted to do more to help get much-needed meals onto the plates of our neighbors,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In conjunction with Publix Charities, we’re proud to extend our commitment to helping alleviate hunger through these donations and the introduction of a hunger summit. We remain dedicated to doing good together to provide nourishing meals for people in need in our communities.”

Individuals will be able to “shop” these free pantries, allowing them to choose the foods that meet their needs.

PSMC has donated a total of $9.5 million in 2022 to support hunger relief organizations.

Publix and PSMC also pledged a total of $23 million to support hunger alleviation by the end of 2023, this includes a Publix commitment to provide more than 10 million pounds of produce to stock 20 of the mobile pantries in their first year of operation.

“This donation will be instrumental for so many people who face hunger every day,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “Access to nutrition is a foundational need for everyone to be successful. We’re grateful to both Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued partnership and commitment to help alleviate hunger.”

For more information about Feeding South Florida, click here.



