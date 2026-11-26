MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and gathering around the table with loved ones. For many, it’s also an emotional and challenging time. One South Florida nonprofit organization decided to try something new to bring the community closer together.

With food insecurity impacting nearly 2 million people across South Florida, Feeding South Florida decided to try something different this year to serve up memorable holiday meals: its first ever “Thanksgiving Community Feast.”

“So the inspiration for our community feast is actually twofold, first and foremost, rough times for families,” said Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida’s CEO. “Some families don’t have the funds in order to pass this tradition down to their families, to their kids, so we put this together to ensure folks have a place to go.”

On Thanksgiving morning, Velez’s nonprofit organization packed out the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, providing meals to more than 500 people.

“My favorite food on the plate is the turkey,” said a young attendee.

Volunteers helping distribute the meals were excited to get into the holiday spirit and spend part of their Thanksgiving feeding a vital need for their neighbors and filling up their cups.

“It just feels good to give, it honestly just feels good to give,” said volunteer Gail Smith.

“I love giving back and I think this is the best thing – Feeding South Florida, they do a lot,” said volunteer Jamei Laster.

The numerous families who showed up were grateful and inspired by the event.

“This is great. It’s a chance for people that do not have family to come and eat and to mingle with other people,” said Freddy Jones.

Jones and his family enjoyed a pleasant meal together, something he says they were able to do thanks to events like this.

“The entire environment is awesome. Most important thing is I wanna thank everybody, first, we thank God, and then we thank these people,” he said.

The classic turkey and mashed potatoes were not the only things being served up for hundreds of attendees.

As everyone chowed down on their meals, live entertainment and family activities were taking place to make for a unique block party with the backdrop of Hard Rock.

One young attendee told 7News he’s most thankful for his friends and family for this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.