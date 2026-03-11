PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As the war in Iran continues to affect global oil supply, gas and food prices have continued to rise, leading more people to seek help from local organizations.

Many in the South Florida community are struggling due to ongoing economic volatility, and organizations like Feeding South Florida want to make sure no family goes without a meal.

“We are finding families coming in here worried about their rent, worried about fuel and their food costs,” said Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez.

For years, the organization has provided a safety net for those having a hard time affording food. In the past few months, with the 43-day government shutdown, the ongoing partial shutdown, and the war in Iran wreaking havoc on the oil markets, the food pantry has seen increasing demand.

“This is just another thing,” said Velez.

For Carlos Paez and his wife, seen picking up some bags of groceries at the Feeding South Florida pantry, the help cuts their bill significantly, but it’s still hard to keep up.

“Well, I spend at least $90 every time I go to the grocery store. Even with the gas, it’s unbelievable. I paid $2.50 or $2.60 before, and now it’s $3.79. We are trying to survive,” said Paez.

Experts say higher oil prices have a ripple effect on anything that needs to be transported, including groceries. So officials at Feeding South Florida are bracing for higher demand but working to ease others’ stress.

“What our community has always done is step up. Whenever there’s a crisis or emergency or families are in need, our community has always delivered,” said Velez.

The Paezs said they are thankful for the organization’s help.

“I’m sure others are worse off, but it’s something you have to go through,” said Carlos. “It’s something that we have to live with, you know?”

Feeding South Florida serves about 1 million people from Palm Beach to Monroe County annually.

