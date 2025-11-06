SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization is feeding a need with a food distribution event.

Feeding South Florida set up shop at the Homestead Air Reserve in South Miami-Dade on Thursday to supply food to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

Volunteers handed out fresh produce provided by Aldi and other shelf-stable items.

Impacted employees who were given the food kits were filled with emotion.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s overwhelming with the government shutdown, but we’re super thankful for everything that’s happening. Our commissioner helping us out here, our district, our field provider, we appreciate you guys from the social security office,” said Andrea Torres.

Federal employees needed to show their government-issued ID to receive the supplies.

