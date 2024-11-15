OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations are focusing on families during the holiday season.

With several food items being costly for families, Feeding South Florida and Farm Share stepping up to fulfill a need.

On Friday, several people in Miami lined up at the Farm Share distribution facility, where crews put turkeys and canned goods in people’s cars.

“Very expensive. Food, milk, you know, and I have five kids,” said Karla.

“It is difficult because we don’t have enough,” said Granda Marquez.

Marquez said that if she bought those items on her own, it would have been costly.

“It’s very expensive,” she said.

7News cameras captured workers at the warehouse packing boxes with food for families in need.

“Food should not be a barrier in anybody’s happiness. Food should not be a barrier in anybody’s success,” said Paco Velez, CEO of Feeding South Florida.

Velez said families are struggling, and the organization is planning to feed as many people as they can.

“A lot of families are going without Thanksgiving holiday this year, and we want to make sure they have something, not only have food on the table for themselves, but have food on the table to bring family together, so they can fellowship with one another,” he said.

At another food distribution in Lauderdale Lakes, families are grateful because they now have some food they can put on the table.

“It’s always a blessing to receive,” said Shirlee Meaghan.

“This is a [blessing] for Jesus, it’s for us,” said Wallace.

For more information on how to donate and/or volunteer with Farm Share, click here.

For more information on how to donate and/or volunteer with Feeding South Florida, click here.

