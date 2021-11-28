MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Federal authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines fight that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala on Saturday morning.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m., officials said.

News outlets reported that Flight 1182 was met by law enforcement due to a security issue.

American Airlines’ ground crew caught the man who, authorities said, was trying to sneak into the U.S.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured the stowaway moments after he was found.

People at MIA who spoke with 7News on Saturday said they’re astonished the man survived the roughly two-and-a-half-hour flight.

“It’s like 30,000 feet for God knows how many hours. How’s that even possible?” said one traveler.

Once he was caught, the 26-year-old was pulled out and surrounded by first responders and Miami-Dade Police officers.

“He’s got to be either illegal or a criminal if he’s hiding up there, right?” said one traveler.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release. Medics took the man to a hospital for a medical assessment.

“Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft,” the agency said.

“At that height of 30,000 or 40,000 feet, he was able to breathe. It’s unbelievable,” said one traveler.

The video posted to Only in Dade also showed the tight space where the man risked his life.

“I’m very shocked. I think the guy is lucky to be alive, to be honest with you,” said one traveler.

“I think his immigration status is less important than his life, and the fact he still has his life after that trip is pretty crazy,” said another traveler.

Customs and Border Protection’s news release didn’t say whether the man will face any charges, or what will happen to him when he’s released from the hospital.

