MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - There was traffic trouble after a FedEx truck flipped over on the Florida Turnpike in Medley.

The incident happened near Okeechobee Road, Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck flipped onto its side after a driver hit it and kept going.

The truck was towed, and workers transferred all the packages to two other trucks.

No injuries were reported.

