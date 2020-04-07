FedEx providing free printing, mailing of unemployment applications

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced FedEx will provide free services to those in need of physical unemployment applications.

On Twitter, DeSantis said free printing and mailing of applications will be available at more than 100 FedEx locations.

I appreciate @FedEx’s willingness to help Floridians in a time of need. Starting today, over 100 @FedEx storefronts throughout the state are providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 6, 2020

The complimentary service brings some relief to those who do not own a computer or printer.

Meanwhile, across Miami-Dade, several locations are offering free paper applications.

Over in Hialeah, people lined up Tuesday at four different sites.

Starting Wednesday, 26 libraries in the county will host application distributions.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.