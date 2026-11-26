MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A cargo plane skidded off a runway at Miami International Airport, Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured emergency crews surrounded a FedEx cargo plane that skidded off one of the airport’s runways after overshooting the landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 originally departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis before coming to MIA.

According to an MIA spokesperson, the aircraft overran Runway 26R at around 8:40 p.m.

Officials say no injuries have been reported. Both people that were inside the cargo plane were seen disembarking and being met by emergency crews.

As a result of the disabled plane parked near Northwest 67th Avenue, all but one runways have been shut down.

“Me and my wife, we were at the store, at the Midway Crossings, we had to go to the airport, we needed to see it in person. I’ve never seen this happen before,” said a man who was shopping near the airport when it happened.

The last time was Sept. 6, which saw a 21 Air cargo plane flying for Amazon Prime overshooting the runway, crashing down and killing five airport employees and injuring five others.

Audio from the control tower on Wednesday’s incident captured the moment officials announced an initial airport closure after the FedEx plane ran off the runway.

“The airport’s closed. Aircraft runoff at the end of the runway and I don’t have an update yet but I will give everybody an update as soon as I have more information,” an official is heard saying through Broadcastify.

Meantime inside the airport, the impact was immediately felt after an initial 45-minute ground stop, which triggered hourlong delays to departing flights across the board.

With one runway still operating, delays are now ranging between 30 and 45 minutes.

Greg Smith told 7News he was trying to get back to London when he found out about the delay.

“We came in, everything was on time for a 10 o’clock departure, we had a little bit to eat, then that’s when we found out everything got diverted to Orlando,” said Smith.

At that time, Smith said he wasn’t hearing any official updates about his flight status.

“Radio silence. We were all getting it on our phone,” he said. “Then, finally, they made an announcement telling us that our plane went to Orlando.”

Though he’s not confident his flight will make it down here from Orlando Wednesday night so he can be back in London as planned, he understands it was a necessary delay.

“It does happen and, like I said, it is what it is. Safety first,” said Smith.

MIA officials advise travelers with flights scheduled for Wednesday night to check in with their airlines for the latest updates on the status of their flights before making their way to the airport.

The FAA is investigating what led to this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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