CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above scene as a yellow tarp was seen next to the damaged FedEx truck, seen against a tree.

The truck appears to have hit a tree outside someone’s home. However, it remains unclear whether the victim had a health emergency or experienced mechanical issues with the vehicle.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

Officers have shut down at least one block of Riviera Drive.

Police have not provided further details as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.