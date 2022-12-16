CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above scene as a yellow tarp was seen next to the damaged FedEx truck, seen against a tree.

The truck appears to have hit a van parked near someone’s home. However, it remains unclear whether the victim suffered a medical episode.

It is also unknown how the driver ended up outside the truck.

First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver dead. No other injuries were reported

Officers have shut down at least one block of Riviera Drive as they continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for FedEx issued a statement Friday night. It reads, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the team member involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

