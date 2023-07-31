MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal judge has issued a mandate to the City of Miami that implements a new voting map before the upcoming November elections.

The revised map will shift the boundaries of Miami’s five districts, potentially reshaping the city’s political landscape.

Notably, Commissioner Joe Carollo is among those affected by the redrawing of district lines. As a result of the changes, Commissioner Carollo will find himself residing outside his designated district, forcing him to comply with city laws that require elected officials to live within their respective districts.

Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla would also face a potential challenger in his newly designated district.

A lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) against the city and argued that the voting map commissioners adopted in 2022 cut along racial lines.

City officials have been given a tight deadline, and they must submit the new voting map to election officials, Monday.

